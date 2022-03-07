Cleveland LGBTQ+ Pride Ride slated for October return, officials announce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Officials with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland stated the annual Pride Ride will return to the streets of Cleveland on October 8.

The announcement coincides with October being declared National LGBTQ+ History Month and October 11 declared National Coming Out Day.

“The move to October is one of both logistical and purposeful reasoning, to ensure the Pride Ride is given the proper attention to detail as well as planning for continued growth in size,” officials stated.

The ride was originally started in 2020 as a temporary replacement for the annual Pride in the CLE summer festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event consisted of community members decorating their cars and caravanning through Cleveland neighborhoods in the Gordon Square Arts District.

With the festival officially scheduled to return to the city on June 4, officials said expanding to two events each year gives members of the LGBTQ+ community more opportunities to participate and celebrate.

“We’re very excited to expand our city-wide events beyond the normal pride season in June,” says Kenyon Farrow, a member of the board of directors of the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland. “We hope that members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies, families and friends will join us for the Pride Ride and Pride in the CLE this year.”

For more information, visit the official Pride in the CLE website: www.lgbtcleveland.org/pride.

