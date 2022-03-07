2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police investigating 3 murders in 1 day

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three people were murdered in the city on Saturday, March 5 between the hours of 3:33 a.m. and 7:56 p.m.

The first victim, Alvarez McLaughlin, 45, was found dead inside car in the 12300 block of Parkhill Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

This in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood.

Cleveland police said McLaughlin was in his driveway when a group of unknown men exited a vehicle, went to the victim’s driveway, shot him and then fled.

Police said a person of interest has not been identified.

The second homicide happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of E. 141st Street and St. Clair Avenue in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Cleveland police were called to the area for shots fired and when they arrived they found a crashed vehicle with a gunshot victim inside.

According to police, the 40-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police said the victim and a second man were sitting in a parked car in the 900 block of E. 141st Street when a man walked up and opened fired before fleeing the scene.

The second man was shot in the arm.

The third Saturday murder happened around 7:56 p.m. in the 10600 block of Amor Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

A 39-year-old man was found bleeding on the sidewalk. He was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

