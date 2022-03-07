2 Strong 4 Bullies
David Njoku franchise tagged by Browns

David Njoku(WOIO)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Njoku said he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

Now the tight end will get his wish for at least one more season.

The Browns placed the franchise tag on Njoku Monday, taking him off the free agent market and guaranteeing him $10.8 million for next season.

The sides are believed to still be working on a long-term contract.

Njoku, 25, had 36 catches last season, 4 for touchdowns.

