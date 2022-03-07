David Njoku franchise tagged by Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Njoku said he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

Now the tight end will get his wish for at least one more season.

The Browns placed the franchise tag on Njoku Monday, taking him off the free agent market and guaranteeing him $10.8 million for next season.

We've designated TE David Njoku as our franchise player and tendered 3 exclusive rights players — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 7, 2022

The sides are believed to still be working on a long-term contract.

In 2011, the Browns gave PK Phil Dawson the franchise tag, valued at $3.25m.



In 2022, the Browns gave TE David Njoku the franchise tag, valued at $10.8m.



These are the only two times the Browns have used the franchise tag. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 7, 2022

Njoku, 25, had 36 catches last season, 4 for touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.