Fire breaks out overnight at women’s shelter in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out overnight at a women’s shelter in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

A Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson said firefighters responded around 11 p.m. Sunday for an electrical fan, then again around 2 a.m. Monday for an electrical fire.

It happened at a building located in the 1500 block of W. 25th Street.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported and the fire was unintentional.

