2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Getting WNBA star back from Russia won’t be easy, expert says

There are concerns that she'll be used as a pawn. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/Russian Federal Customs Service/pool/KREMLIN/KHOU/Instagram/Debbie Jackson)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A seven-time WNBA all-star center and two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is now a prisoner in Russia.

She has been detained in Moscow on drug charges and faces up to10 years in prison.

Diplomats are working to get her home, but it won’t be easy. As the ties between the U.S. and Russia crumble, she is caught in the middle.

Russian customs officials said they found vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in Griner’s luggage at an airport near Moscow in February. She remains in custody.

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Griner has been detained in Russia on drug allegations.(Paul Beaty | AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

“I’ve talked to a couple of sources, and they said it’s been a couple of weeks that this has been going on. One source said since the NBA All-Star Game,” said Christine Brennan, a CNN sports analyst.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave few specifics on Griner’s case.

“Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance and that includes in Russia,” he said.

The episode comes as the U.S. has implemented economic sanctions on Russia as its assault on Ukraine intensifies.

On the timing of the arrest, “I think it tells you everything,” said Nikolay Marinov, associate professor of political science at the University of Houston. “They ... the trajectory of the case now will probably be different. And so, they will definitely look for sort of a certain bargaining chip effect, propaganda effect.”

Given the timing of this, the U.S. has limited leverage given what’s going on in Ukraine, Marinov said.

“So, President (Vladimir) Putin has declared that the West is at war with him by levying these economic sanctions. He has likened them to war. And so there’s being an American citizen who can potentially be accused of carrying a substance that she’s not supposed to be carrying,” he said. “Of course, whether that actually corresponds to the facts, we don’t even know, and I wouldn’t put anything beyond the authorities there. But so, yeah, this this is probably a propaganda trick.”

The death toll is unclear. (CNN, POOL, FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, ВСЕВИДЯЩЕЕ ОКО, MAXAR, TIKTOK/VALERISSSH, EXPRESSEN TV, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Griner’s home city of Houston, is calling for her release.

“I don’t want to disregard a sovereign nation, but Putin has disregarded sovereign nations his entire service in this world. And anyone that is killing and attacking and destroying Ukraine, their neighboring country that has not bothered them has no right to hold Ms. Griner, period,” she said.

Griner’s wife broke her silence in an Instagram post thanking everyone for their support and writing: “Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”

Back home in Houston, Debbie Jackson, Griner’s high school coach grew emotional, worried Griner could face severe consequences.

“My biggest fear is that this will become a ... that she’ll be a political pawn,” she said. “I would tell her, please know that you are loved by so many people. You’ve always had a true resolve and grit to get to the finish line and know that it’s gonna ... you will get to the finish line, this trial you’re going through, this ordeal.”

There’s an online petition now to get Griner home safely.

The Change.org petition is called “Secure Brittney Griner’s swift and safe return to the U.S.” started by journalist, Tamryn Spruill, who covers women’s basketball.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea
The United States Coast Guard confirms that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming...
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 18 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island (video, photos)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.K. Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is...
Echoing Churchill, Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will fight to end
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury convicts Texas man of storming Capitol with gun in 1st trial over Jan. 6 riot
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County