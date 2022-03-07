Hundreds gather at Cleveland’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for emotional prayer service supporting Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The war in Ukraine is weighing heavily on the hearts of people in Northeast Ohio.

Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland on Sunday for a special service called, “A Prayer for Peace in Ukraine.”

The prayer service began with a quiet procession of the cross and candles, and seemed to speak volumes at a time when Russia’s war on Ukraine dominates the headlines.

Mary Jane Miller of Lakewood couldn’t hide her tears as she talked about families forced to flee their homes and lose all they’ve worked for including safety and security, “I always think of others and feel so bad about all of this. Our world is really troubled, and to me the only solution is prayer.”

Hundreds packed the Cathedral in Cleveland’s downtown for the service organized by Sister Rita Mary Harwood, with the Sisters of Notre Dame.

Sister Harwood says seeing the faces of children and the elderly forced to look for shelter in other countries while leaving their fathers behind is devastating, “And so I believe it’s very, very appropriate and necessary for us as a community to gather and pray for them. Pray for peace and for a resolution.”

With Cleveland as a melting pot where Ukranian-Americans have come together with so many other cultures to strengthen who we all are,

Father Volodymyr Hrytsyuk who was born in Ukraine tells 19 News his father, cousins and his wife’s family are all on the run and many have made it to Poland, now he hopes what he’s found in the United States will be an open door for others from his homeland to find refuge.

“So, many refugees in Poland and they have family members here,” Hrytsyuk said. “But, they cannot come into the United States yet, and we’re asking us to help them to be with their family in this time of peril in Ukraine, because in Poland they have no one.”

Ukraine’s darkest hour has people praying in Cleveland, hoping to provide a light to guide the way to peace.

Iris and Sam Albright, a brother and sister from Cleveland Heights, are just 10 and 13 years old, understand war kills and destroys, and Sam says, “I just feel it’s very hard, everyone deserves peace.”

