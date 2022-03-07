2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jarrett Allen breaks finger, out indefinitely

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 103-93. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers won the game but Sunday night was a tough one for center Jarrett Allen.

Allen suffered two injuries, a quad contusion and a broken finger, in the win over Toronto.

He’ll be out indefinitely.

Allen, 23, was having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.

He also was chosen for his first All-Star game.

The Cavs are 37-27 overall, 6th in the East, and return to action Tuesday at Indiana.

