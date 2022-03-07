Jarrett Allen breaks finger, out indefinitely

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers won the game but Sunday night was a tough one for center Jarrett Allen.

Allen suffered two injuries, a quad contusion and a broken finger, in the win over Toronto.

He’ll be out indefinitely.

Went back and watched the first 10 minutes of the Cavs game to try and figure out when Jarrett Allen fractured his finger.



Looks as though it might have happened at the 3:57 mark. His left hand hit the rim after a blocked shot. If so, it’s the All-Star’s *non-shooting* hand. pic.twitter.com/8MrH7syuI1 — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) March 7, 2022

Allen, 23, was having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.

He also was chosen for his first All-Star game.

Jarrett Allen enjoyed All-Star weekend in Cleveland!



🏀 CAVALIERS/RAPTORS

⏰ 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Fqhysr3aHD — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

The Cavs are 37-27 overall, 6th in the East, and return to action Tuesday at Indiana.

