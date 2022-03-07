2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury still out on financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million from dozens of victims

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is on verdict watch for the former financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million from 54 victims here in northeast Ohio.

Prosecutors called it an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

Jurors have been deliberating since 11 a.m. Monday after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

They are sifting through evidence including a paper trail of where the money went and even audio clips where prosecutors said Raymond Erker admitted his guilt to victims.

Prosecutors called Erker a con man in their closing argument, saying “it was all one big lie.”

They said the Westlake financial adviser poured the victims’ life savings into high-risk investments like startups without their knowledge.

They said he even spent that money on himself, buying and renovating properties.

Erker took the stand in his own defense last Friday.

Financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million from retirees takes stand at trial

Erker maintained his innocence, saying he completely failed as a businessman, but he didn’t mean to hurt his victims.

Monday, in closing arguments, the defendant’s attorney said Erker invested $800,000 of his own money and he was entitled to take some of the money back.

19 Investigates has been covering this case over the last three years.

We first spoke to Vivian McLaughlin and her father Robert Edmonds, a retired Cleveland Police officer.

Edmonds and his wife lost $250,000 in their investment with Erker, who was once a trusted family friend.

Westlake financial adviser and associates accused of running Ponzi scheme, stealing millions

McLaughlin said she wants Erker held accountable and she is ready to move on.

“You have to put it aside and live your life, because we’re not going to give him that, we’re not going to give him our happiness,” she said.

Raymond Erker could face more than 20 years in a federal prison if he is convicted.

Erker’s associates, Tara Brunst and Kevin Krantz, took a plea deal and testified against Erker in court.

They face up to six months behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

