Lakewood police find suspect after hit-skip sends 73-year-old to ICU

By Avery Williams and Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police said officers have located the suspect believed to have caused a hit-skip crash that sent a 73-year-old to the intensive care unit last week.

73-year-old man in ICU from hit-skip crash; Lakewood police search for person of interest

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 22 near the intersection of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Authorities responded to reports of a man down in the roadway, and Lakewood police the 73-year-old victim was found at the scene with serious injuries.

He was first taken to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital but later admitted to the ICU.

According to police, detectives reviewed video showing the victim be struck by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

Lakewood police said officers also located the suspect vehicle on Monday.

Charges have not yet been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

Lakewood police seek to ID person of interest from hit-skip
Lakewood police seek to ID person of interest from hit-skip(Source: Lakewood police)

