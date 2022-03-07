Man accused of starting a fire inside the Akron Art Museum
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for setting a small fire inside the Akron Art Museum Sunday afternoon, said Akron firefighters
Akron firefighters responded to the museum on High Street after people inside smelled smoke around 4 p.m.
Crews located the fire inside a trash can.
The museum was open at the time, but nobody was injured.
The suspect, whose name is not being released, is charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing.
