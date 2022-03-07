2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies man shot and killed in East Cleveland

East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)(East Cleveland Police file photo)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed late Friday in East Cleveland.

The medical examiner said Deondre Boggan, 26, was found dead by East Cleveland police officers near the 1300 block of E. 142nd Street.

According to a news release, officers discovered Boggan with two apparent gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

Boggan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Call East Cleveland police at 216-681-2162 if you have information about the shooting.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

A reward up to $2,500 may be available for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

