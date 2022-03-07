OSHP: Pursuit, carjacking, standoff ends in Richland County with man shot, arrested

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man is behind bars after authorities said he led officers on a chase spanning several counties and stole multiple vehicles along the way.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeremy A. Reynolds, of Mount Gilead, was shot twice during the incident and received non-life threatening injuries.

Reynolds is accused by authorities of being involved in a standoff, stealing a cruiser and carjacking a minivan on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, the incident began around 1:09 p.m. when troopers spotted a possible stolen vehicle pulling away from a rest area on US-30 near I-71 in Richland County.

Troopers decided to initiate a traffic stop after they determined the vehicle was operating recklessly, the highway patrol said, but the driver did not stop and a chase ensued.

During the chase, the highway patrol said the driver, later identified as Reynolds, struck multiple cars, causing the one he was driving to break down in a yard.

The pursuit then became a standoff when Reynolds refused to get out of the car, according to the release.

About 10 minutes into that situation, the highway patrol said a woman passenger screamed and a suspected gunshot rang out inside the vehicle.

Reynolds and the woman finally exited the car after it caught fire, according to the release.

The highway patrol said they “moved westbound” in the direction of an OSHP cruiser and shots were fired by law enforcement on scene.

Reynolds and the woman fled in that cruiser, and the highway patrol said a follow up pursuit then began.

During the second chase, Reynolds allegedly carjacked a minivan on US-30 near Twp. Road 1255, according to the release.

The highway patrol said he left behind the minivan’s driver and passenger as well as the woman initially involved in the incident.

Troopers caught up with the minivan near State Route 511, and Reynolds was taken into custody, according to the release.

Reynolds, the woman and the minivan’s driver were taken to local hospitals following the incident; no officers were injured.

Reynolds was taken to the Richland County Jail following evaluation.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

