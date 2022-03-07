New Cleveland police officers sworn in Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 148th and 149th Cleveland Police Academy classes graduated on Monday.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will administer the oath of office to the new Cleveland police officers.

“I live in the community and I want to make a difference where I live at,” said officer Khristian Vaden.

These officers are joining the force at a critical time as CPD is down 213 officers.

“It’s a tough job to do... a lot is being asked of them,” said Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin.

Griffin says he appreciates this new class because recruiting new police officers is difficult at this time.

“We have to get out of the either/or, either for safety and not for police reform... we have to say we stand for these public safety standards as a community,” said Griffin.

Griffin says in order to get more officers in the door, more needs to be done as far as incentives.

“If there are competitive salaries that we can do... I’ve been a huge fan of trying to encourage people who live in the city to become officers... maybe there can be some type of incentive whether it’s tax breaks,” said Griffin.

In Cleveland, the city said officers start out making $54,855 per year.

The ceremony will take place at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

