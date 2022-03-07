2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Carolina man loses transplanted kidney in car crash on the way home from hospital

A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash leaving hospital.
By Susanna Black
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A man in North Carolina thought his health was turning around after he received a kidney from his wife. But then he lost the organ in a car accident on the way home from the hospital.

Throughout the 2000s, Nick Deal was the real deal, working on pit crews for several major NASCAR drivers.

“That’s all I got to think about nowadays, is the old days,” he said.

Deal was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease two years ago. His high school sweetheart, Donna, said she couldn’t stand by and watch her husband, who always lived life to the fullest, struggle through the symptoms.

She got tested to be a living donor. So, it turned out, she was her husband’s perfect match.

“We were so excited,” Donna Deal said.

The two were whisked into surgery on Feb. 9. Nick Deal said he took to his wife’s kidney immediately.

“It’s just a burden lifted off my shoulders. Now I was going to get to live,” Nick Deal said. “My hands didn’t hurt, my feet didn’t hurt. I had a little bit of energy again. It felt like a whole new body.”

It was the start of a new beginning. Donna Deal was discharged after a couple of days, and Nick Deal was set to meet her at home on Valentine’s Day.

“I got up that morning. I was kidding around with all the nurses, ‘What your sweetheart give you for Valentine’s?’ I told them mine gave me a kidney,” Nick Deal said. “I could live again.”

But as he traveled down the highway later that morning, Nick Deal got into a crash.

“My niece called me hysterically saying they had been in an accident on the interstate,” Donna Deal said.

Nick Deal’s niece was driving her uncle home when Donna Deal said another driver hit their side, and an armored truck slammed into them from behind.

Nick was airlifted to the Atrium Health Transplant Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where two teams of surgeons were waiting to try to save his new organ.

Donna Deal said the hours that followed were some of the toughest of her life.

“Knowing that when he woke up, it would probably be me telling him that the kidney didn’t make it,” she said. “You know, there’s nothing else they could do. Now I have one kidney and I can’t help him again.”

Nick Deal is at home recovering. He only has one kidney, and it’s functioning at just 8%.

His only hope now is for another living donor. Donna Deal said she is choosing to believe the right person will hear their story and help her husband.

“We have a lot of people praying for us, and I do believe in miracles,” Donna Deal said.

Donna Deal said a living kidney donor has to be at least 25 years old and in good health.

Anyone interested in becoming a living donor can contact the living donor program at Carolinas Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

