Northeast Ohio man hands out cash to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Paul Jeris found it wasn’t as easy as he thought, until he found a little help.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Paul Jeris, who asked to be called Put-in-Bay Paul, is doing more than just donating to a good cause because of the war in Ukraine.
Jeris went to the source of the problem to help.
Since Wednesday, Jeris has been in Poland witnessing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war, pouring across the border.
“Despair. People cold, people crying, people lost, people don’t know where to go. All of their possessions in a wheelchair on the side of the road. Every emotion,” Jeris said of what he’s seen at the boarder of Poland and Ukraine. “And then in the middle of it, little kids are playing soccer.”
When Jeris heard of the invasion by Russia, and impending refugee crisis he knew he needed to help.
But the successful businessman in and around Put-in-Bay, said it needed to be more than just clicking a ‘donate’ button on a charity website.
“My grandparents escaped Poland, and they talked about it when I was a kid,” Jeris said. “And I honestly thought if my sister, or my mom, or my nieces and nephews were ever in this position who would be there? And it could be me.”
With as much cash as he could legally fly with, and hitting ATM’s in Poland, Jeris estimates he’s handed out $24,000 to people who have no idea where they are headed.
But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be, walking up to strangers and handing out cash.
“This is a proud people,” Jeris said of Ukrainians hesitancy to accept the money. “First of all, as a male, frightened people, not speaking the language, it doesn’t work.
So he found what he calls two angels.
Better yet, they found him.
Three days before our interview, two Ukrainian students knocked on the window of the car Jeris was sleeping in on the boarder of Ukraine and Poland.
They were looking for a ride, but it end up being a much more than that.
They’re names are Anastasia and Diana, and Jeris dropped them off near Warsaw, but that wasn’t the end of their relationship.
“They called me the next day and said, ‘Mr. Paul you shouldn’t sleep in your car.’ And I’m like really? You just came across a refugee crisis and then I knew I could use them as a tool,” Jeris said.
Diana, who also speaks English, became a translator of sorts.
$100 at a time of Jeris’ money, the two young women walked up to families in the Warsaw train station and simply explained the donation.
“It means a lot,” Jeris said. “You hand them $100 and they cry.”
Jeris has posted many videos on social media throughout his mission in Poland, many of which show the newly formed friends passing out cash.
While on his way home to Northeast Ohio today, Jeris said he will gather more supplies and money and return.
Ultimately, when the war is over, Jeris said wants to make a trip to Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to help rebuild.
