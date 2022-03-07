Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain this morning changes to a little bit of snow this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is moving through this morning. Ponding on the roads could be a problem as the steady rain falls. Some minor flooding is possible along some area creeks and rivers. A blast of colder air builds in behind the system this afternoon. Any leftover moisture will change to a bit of snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the area then drop into the 30s by evening. A colder night with some flurries around. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

