Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain this morning changes to a little bit of snow this afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is moving through this morning. Ponding on the roads could be a problem as the steady rain falls. Some minor flooding is possible along some area creeks and rivers. A blast of colder air builds in behind the system this afternoon. Any leftover moisture will change to a bit of snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the area then drop into the 30s by evening. A colder night with some flurries around. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

