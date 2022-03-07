Parma woman fights back against Russian invasion in Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Russian invasion continues into a second week in Ukraine, Marta Vilshanetska has been working to raise funds to help the fighting against Russian forces.

Vilshanetska, who was born in Ukraine but moved to Parma at a young age, decided to return to her birth country during the pandemic.

She ended up meeting her husband and has called Ukraine home for the better part of two years.

She said the start of the war was surreal, but she felt she had to help.

It’s why she started raising money for military supplies and other aid.

Since the onset of the war, Vilshanetska has raised thousands of dollars, helping keep the men and women fighting fully prepared.

For anyone looking to help out, more information can be found at Vilshanetska’s Facebook page, which is linked here.

