2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma woman fights back against Russian invasion in Ukraine

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Russian invasion continues into a second week in Ukraine, Marta Vilshanetska has been working to raise funds to help the fighting against Russian forces.

Vilshanetska, who was born in Ukraine but moved to Parma at a young age, decided to return to her birth country during the pandemic.

She ended up meeting her husband and has called Ukraine home for the better part of two years.

She said the start of the war was surreal, but she felt she had to help.

It’s why she started raising money for military supplies and other aid.

Since the onset of the war, Vilshanetska has raised thousands of dollars, helping keep the men and women fighting fully prepared.

For anyone looking to help out, more information can be found at Vilshanetska’s Facebook page, which is linked here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea
The United States Coast Guard confirms that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming...
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 18 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island (video, photos)
Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been found by Cleveland police and returned to their...
Missing 12-year-old boy and girl found at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Cleveland Express Trucking said they have not been affected by the rise in diesel fuel prices...
Cleveland Express Trucking works through dramatic increase in diesel fuel
Parma woman fights back against Russian invasion in Ukraine
Parma woman fights back against Russian invasion in Ukraine
‘Miracles really do happen’: Driver safe after 50-foot tree falls on car in Shaker Heights
‘Miracles really do happen’: Driver safe after 50-foot tree falls on car in Shaker Heights
New Cleveland police officers sworn in Monday
New Cleveland police officers sworn in Monday