Police: Man shot outside bar in Summit County; no arrests

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 33-year-old man was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside of a bar.

The suspect fled, according to police, after shooting the victim multiple times in the 800 block of Upson Street.

Akron police said the victim was not on scene when officers arrived.

A security guard had taken him to Akron City Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown and detectives will continue investigating.

Contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with information about this shooting.

You can also call Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

