Rally for Ukraine held in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A rally in the support of Ukraine is being held at Parma city hall Monday night at 6 pm.

Following the rally, city council will also pass a resolution supporting Ukraine at their meeting this evening starting at 7 pm.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilwoman Kristin Saban, Councilman Mark Casselberry, and Councilman Rob Euerle.

