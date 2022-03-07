Rally for Ukraine held in Parma
City council to pass resolution in support of Ukraine
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A rally in the support of Ukraine is being held at Parma city hall Monday night at 6 pm.
Following the rally, city council will also pass a resolution supporting Ukraine at their meeting this evening starting at 7 pm.
The resolution is sponsored by Councilwoman Kristin Saban, Councilman Mark Casselberry, and Councilman Rob Euerle.
