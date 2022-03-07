2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rally for Ukraine held in Parma

City council to pass resolution in support of Ukraine
Building hit by Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Building hit by Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Ukrainian State Emergency Service)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A rally in the support of Ukraine is being held at Parma city hall Monday night at 6 pm.

Following the rally, city council will also pass a resolution supporting Ukraine at their meeting this evening starting at 7 pm.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilwoman Kristin Saban, Councilman Mark Casselberry, and Councilman Rob Euerle.

