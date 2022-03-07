Reward offered to catch driver who allegedly led Parma police on a chase
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for any information leading to the capture of Philip Hohenstein.
The 33-year-old Cleveland man is wanted for leading Parma police on a chase into Cleveland, U.S. Marshals said.
The chase happened in September of 2021.
Hohenstein is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
