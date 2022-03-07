2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Anthony of Padua students move into temporary school after an arsonist set theirs on fire

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of St. Anthony of Padua students lined up Monday morning in the car line as they waited to be dropped off at their new temporary school, St. Bridget of Kildare.

Students had been online learning after an arsonist set their school on fire on Feb. 19.

Parma firefighters said the fire caused more than $1 million in damages.

Thanks to donations from community members, St. Anthony of Padua was able to collect enough new school supplies for the rest of the year.

“It’s awesome that we got this far in a week. It’s a nice school also, I really like it,” said Mason and Mia Kolousek, students at St. Anthony of Padua.

St. Anthony of Padua students will stay at St. Bridget of Kildare for the rest of the 2021-2022 school year, school officials said.

St. Bridget of Kildare closed in June of 2021 due to declining enrollment.

“Very, very sad. Kind of worried a little bit for kids to even come back,” said Marina Danilovic, a 3rd grade parent at St. Anthony of Padua.

Investigators said they are still searching for those responsible for setting the school on fire and a reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and a successful prosecution.

Please call the Ohio State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728, the CrimeStoppers hotline at 216-252-7463, or Parma Police Det. Marc Karkan at 440-877-7323 if you have any information.

