Stark County Grand Jury indicts 2 men in connection with deadly crash in stolen car

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury indicted two men in connection with a crash that killed a Canton man when he was hit by a stolen car on Jan. 13.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said city cameras captured the driver of the stolen van running the red light while heading westbound on 4th Street NW and slamming into Jason Robinson’s vehicle at the Harrison Avenue NW intersection.

Robinson, 42, died at the hospital.

Chief Angelo said Andrew Taggart and Jacob Lang stole the van from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE about 15 minutes before the crash.

Taggart was indicted on a total of eight charges: involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of failure of comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, OVI and driving under suspension.

Andrew Taggart (WOIO)

Lang was indicted on the charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Jacob Lang (WOIO)

Both men have pre-trials set for March 14.

