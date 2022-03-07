Suspect accused in deadly Ashtabula County beating ordered to undergo mental health treatment

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Thomas Graley has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare to determine if he will be competent to stand trial for the murder of Nicole Booth, 34.

Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies said the couple lived together.

Booth died in November 2021 after being brutally beaten at their home on Mill Road in Cherry Valley.

Deputies said Graley called to report Booth was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they said Booth was found unconscious on the floor with visible bruising all over her body.

The prosecutor said Booth and her children, ages seven and nine, had been victims of domestic violence, physical abuse and trauma for years, which went unreported to law enforcement and to Children’s Services.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.