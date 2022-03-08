2 Strong 4 Bullies
5,000 pounds of Dietz & Watson deli meats, cheeses donated to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Deli products donation to GCFB
Deli products donation to GCFB(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank received a substantial donation on Tuesday morning meant to benefit families throughout Northeast Ohio.

Dietz & Watson delivered more than 5,000 pounds of deli meats and cheeses to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as part of the “Families Helping Families” program.

The total amount of donated deli products is based on a percentage of shopper purchases of Dietz & Watson products at Giant Eagle locations during a November and December 2021 promotional period.

According to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, one in six Northeast Ohioans is food insecure, meaning those do not know where their next meal will come from.

