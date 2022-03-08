Cleveland Express Trucking works through dramatic increase in diesel fuel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Express Trucking has been running semis out of its Rockefeller Avenue hub since 1977 and they have seen everything the economy can possibly throw at them.

Soaring diesel prices are just the latest issue and they follow a significant hike in the gas tax in 2019, but Gene Carson, the Vice President of Operations at Cleveland Express said those soaring prices have not had an impact on business.

“Absolutely no, not at all, people have to ship, they have product they have to get from point A to point B, so they have to ship,” Carson said.

And business continues to roll right along even as Cleveland Express passes along the rising fuel costs.

“The sad thing about it is it goes to the customer, as fuel prices go up we put that fuel surcharge on the customer,” Carson said.

Ultimately, however, we pay the price as consumers. Cleveland Express delivers to our local retailers and grocery stores who, yes, are initially paying that fuel surcharge, but then that cost gets passed along to us.

“It’s in your goods, it’s in your grocery stores, it’s in everything,” Carson said, “Everything is getting added into it somehow, someway.”

Ideally, trucking companies, Cleveland Express included would prefer to see fuel prices come down to take the pressure off customers and eventually consumers.

But, what they really need is people.

Meeting the on-time demands of customers is the critical issue facing Cleveland Express and that simply comes from an ongoing truck driver shortage.

We reported on the driver shortage last May and since that time Cleveland Express increased starting wages 3 times and now works with an online recruiter to bring in candidates.

“I’ll still commit to the same business and stick with my same customers but I might have a situation where I’ll tell you I’ll pick up something today and then realize I might just have to pick it up tomorrow,” Carson said.

