Cleveland Metropolitan School District suspends mask requirement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed it has suspended its mask requirement.

CEO Eric Gordan made the announcement on March 8.

Despite the suspension of the requirement, Gordan still encourages students, staff, and visitors to continue to wear masks in the district’s buildings.

Gordan said the risk of catching COVID-19 remains due to low vaccination rates among school-age children.

