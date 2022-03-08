2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District suspends mask requirement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed it has suspended its mask requirement.

CEO Eric Gordan made the announcement on March 8.

Despite the suspension of the requirement, Gordan still encourages students, staff, and visitors to continue to wear masks in the district’s buildings.

Gordan said the risk of catching COVID-19 remains due to low vaccination rates among school-age children.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly 200 reported COVID-19 deaths added to Ohio’s total
N95 and KN95 masks provide better protection against the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron...
Cuyahoga Community College to keep mask requirement in place until after spring break
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 431 new COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
Cuyahoga County Board of Health lifts mask advisory