2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police release pictures of 2 suspects wanted for trying to steal an ATM

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police stopped the robbery of an ATM on March 2 and they are now releasing surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

ATM attempt robbery suspect
ATM attempt robbery suspect((Source: Cleveland police))

According to Cleveland police, this happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Huntington Bank in the 10500 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police said when they arrived on scene, they saw a man beating on the ATM with a sledgehammer.

That suspect and a second person then jumped into a stolen van and fled north on St. Clair Avenue, police said.

ATM attempt robbery suspect
ATM attempt robbery suspect((Source: Cleveland police))

The stolen van used in the crime was found abandoned nearby, said police.

Police confirm the suspects were not able to get any money.

ATM attempt robbery suspect
ATM attempt robbery suspect((Source: Akron police))

If you recognize the suspects, please call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say (Source: Wickliffe Police)
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment,...
Suspect tries doors throughout Ohio City building to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment,...
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cuyahoga County prosecutor shuts down businesses on claims of drug trafficking
Cuyahoga County prosecutor shuts down businesses on claims of drug trafficking