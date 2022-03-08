Cleveland police release pictures of 2 suspects wanted for trying to steal an ATM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police stopped the robbery of an ATM on March 2 and they are now releasing surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

According to Cleveland police, this happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Huntington Bank in the 10500 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police said when they arrived on scene, they saw a man beating on the ATM with a sledgehammer.

That suspect and a second person then jumped into a stolen van and fled north on St. Clair Avenue, police said.

The stolen van used in the crime was found abandoned nearby, said police.

Police confirm the suspects were not able to get any money.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

