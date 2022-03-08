Cleveland State stunned in conference tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Forget another trip to the NCAA tournament, Cleveland State’s run ended Monday, two games short of its dream.

The top-seeded Vikings were stunned by Wright State in the Horizon League semfinals, 82-67 in Indianapolis.

CSU was aiming for a 2nd straight trip to the NCAA tournament, which had never been done in school history.

Instead the Vikings drop to 20-10 and are unlikely to get an at-large bid Sunday when the NCAA field of 68 is announced.

Grant Basile led Wright State with 27 points.

D’Moi Hodge was CSU’s top scorer with 16, but the team made just 3 of 20 three-pointers (15%).

CSU’s leading scorer Torrey Patton was held to just 4 points.

Cleveland State shot just 33% in the first half and trailed 36-26 at the break.

As a regular-season champion, CSU is guaranteed a spot in the NIT, which begins March 15.

However, the Vikings will soon face a major rebuild as 13 seniors are leaving the program, including stars Patton, Hodge and Tre Gomillion.

CSU’s top seven scorers are seniors.

