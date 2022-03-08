2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

