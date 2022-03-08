2 Strong 4 Bullies
Council gives preliminary approval to Cleveland mayor’s proposed $1.8 billion budget

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, the Cleveland City Council gave preliminary approval to Mayor Justin Bibb’s $1.8 billion annual budget.

The mayor’s proposal includes $709.95 million in general funding for daily operations and services.

Issues mentioned by Cleveland council members that may have not been incorporated into the original budget included rising gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, income tax reimbursements, and union wage negotiations for city employees.

Council members began hearings to review the 550-page budget on Feb. 22. A third and final reading of the budget could occur during the council’s March 21 meeting.

The spending plan must be finalized by April 1.

