Cuyahoga Community College to keep mask requirement in place until after spring break

N95 and KN95 masks provide better protection against the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron variant than standard cloth masks
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While some campuses across Northeast Ohio are beginning to soften COVID-19 restrictions, the Cuyahoga Community College is keeping their mask requirement in place.

College officials announced this week that masks will still be required in all college buildings through at least two weeks after spring break, which would be until April 4.

According to Cuyahoga Community College, the decision is based on several factors, including recent remarks from Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, CDC guidance, and the fact that many students or faculty members may travel during the school break.

The policy will be reassessed after the two-week window, college officials said.

