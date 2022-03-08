Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels rides through May 1 due to ‘significant erosion’ near tracks

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced all National Park Scenic rides are canceled through May 1 due to “significant erosion along part of the Cuyahoga River near the railroad tracks.”

An emergency riverbank stabilization near the Columbia Run picnic area in Brecksville will be conducted, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Service confirmed.

Train operations will be modified out of an abundance of caution to avoid the area until repairs are complete, CVNPS said.

“The river is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing, CVNPS stated. “Cuyahoga Valley National Park is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations.”

CVSR said it is happy to announce a National Park Flyer on its flagship train will be offered from its Rockside Station instead.

The Nation Park Scenic is a 90-minute ride with a variety of seating options, including coach, tabletop, or first class.

Tickets range from $5 to $25.

An onboard café car will offer concessions.

