1-month-old girl, 1-year-old boy die in Cleveland house fire; 3 other children escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two young children are dead following a house fire on Tuesday morning near the border of Cleveland and Garfield Heights.

Multiple departments responded to a Jeffries Avenue house, close to Warner Road, just before 10 a.m. for the working fire.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the home when crews first arrived.

According to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, a 1-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy died during the fire.

Three other children were able to escape from the home, the fire chief said.

All three were taken to Marymount Hospital for treatment.

Councilman Kevin Bishop and Cleveland police said the five children were in the house alone at the time of the fire; the oldest is 14 years old.

Cleveland police said the children’s mother was also transported to Marymount Hospital for treatment.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for the family,” said Bishop, whose ward includes the area. “This is just a tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I would say hug your loved ones. Hug your children. Work on your escape plans,” Chief Calvillo added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.