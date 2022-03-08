2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1-month-old girl, 1-year-old boy die in Cleveland house fire; 3 other children escape

By Chris Anderson and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two young children are dead following a house fire on Tuesday morning near the border of Cleveland and Garfield Heights.

Multiple departments responded to a Jeffries Avenue house, close to Warner Road, just before 10 a.m. for the working fire.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the home when crews first arrived.

According to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, a 1-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy died during the fire.

Three other children were able to escape from the home, the fire chief said.

All three were taken to Marymount Hospital for treatment.

Councilman Kevin Bishop and Cleveland police said the five children were in the house alone at the time of the fire; the oldest is 14 years old.

Cleveland police said the children’s mother was also transported to Marymount Hospital for treatment.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for the family,” said Bishop, whose ward includes the area. “This is just a tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I would say hug your loved ones. Hug your children. Work on your escape plans,” Chief Calvillo added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

St. Adalbert School (Source: WOIO)
Catholic elementary school assistant terminated for ‘inappropriate’ action
Tyler Duncan (Source: Akron police)
Plea expected from Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball
19 News
Holy Name Elementary School student stabbed in neck, chin in Cleveland
Tiffany Gardner (Source: East Cleveland police)
Jury deliberates in trial for woman accused of beating veteran to death in East Cleveland
(Source: Richmond Heights firefighters)
1 person rescued from a ravine in Richmond Heights