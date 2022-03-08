2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine calls for meeting of refugee organizations to prepare for possible Ukrainian resettlement

A Ukrainian refugees
A Ukrainian refugees(Source: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to convene a summit of various service organizations to ensure Ohio’s preparedness to welcome Ukrainian refugees if asked, according to a press release from his office.

“Like many Ohioans, I am disgusted by the senseless aggression of the Russian military and want to support Ukrainian families being driven out of their country,” said Governor DeWine. “While we do not yet know what role Ohio will play in helping these families, I want us to be prepared when the time does come.”

On March 17, ODJFS will bring together multiple organizations that could play a role in the relocation of Ukrainian families at a summit in Northeast Ohio. These will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities, and others interested in supporting Ukrainians. The summit is intended to help the organizations better understand their possible role in refugee resettlement, and to assess what Ukrainians’ needs may be. It is intended to facilitate an exchange of ideas among interested parties.

The press release stated, while refugee programs are all federal programs, the ODJFS Refugee Services Program works with local resettlement agencies to provide the federal government with information on capacity. It also oversees programs that help refugees achieve economic self-sufficiency and social adjustment following their arrival in the U.S. Actual services are provided by nine resettlement agencies and other non-profit groups located throughout Ohio.

Since 2018, more than 500 Ukrainians have been resettled in Ohio, mostly in Cleveland, according to the release.

Many were resettled due to the Lautenberg Amendment, a federal program established in 1990 that allows religious minorities from the former Soviet Union to seek refuge in the United States.

More than 14,000 Ukrainian nationals have been resettled in the U.S. under the Amendment in the past five years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

