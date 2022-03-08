Grand jury indicts shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Chawn Cloyd for allegedly attacking a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife on Feb. 10.

Cloyd was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault.

Lakewood police said the 42-year-old Akron man attacked an employee at Moon’s Food Store at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Chawn Cloyd ((Source: Lakewood police))

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the employee suffered a three to four inch cut on his face.

The employee told officers the attack happened as he was escorting the possible shoplifter out of the store.

The man was allegedly trying to steal a bag of chips.

After the attack in the store’s parking lot, police said Cloyd ran from the scene, but was found a short time later at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was using the restroom to wash blood off of himself.

Cloyd has a pre-trial on March 16.

