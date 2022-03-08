2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Chawn Cloyd for allegedly attacking a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife on Feb. 10.

Cloyd was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault.

Lakewood police said the 42-year-old Akron man attacked an employee at Moon’s Food Store at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Chawn Cloyd
Chawn Cloyd((Source: Lakewood police))

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the employee suffered a three to four inch cut on his face.

The employee told officers the attack happened as he was escorting the possible shoplifter out of the store.

The man was allegedly trying to steal a bag of chips.

After the attack in the store’s parking lot, police said Cloyd ran from the scene, but was found a short time later at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was using the restroom to wash blood off of himself.

Cloyd has a pre-trial on March 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say (Source: Wickliffe Police)
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment,...
Suspect tries doors throughout Ohio City building to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment,...
Suspect walks around Ohio City apartment building, tries doors to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cuyahoga County prosecutor shuts down businesses on claims of drug trafficking
Cuyahoga County prosecutor shuts down businesses on claims of drug trafficking