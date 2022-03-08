Kent State University increased police presence on campus due to social media post
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety officials with the Kent State University said on Monday that they have identified the source of a post that was shared on social media that alarmed some on campus.
An emergency text notification alert about the social media post was sent out to students and faculty.
The post was determined to be unsubstantiated and there is no ongoing threat, but Kent State University officials still took precautionary measures, including increasing the police presence on campus.
Anyone with information about the post or social media user can call Kent State police at 330-672-3070.
