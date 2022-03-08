Kent State University increased police presence on campus due to social media post

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety officials with the Kent State University said on Monday that they have identified the source of a post that was shared on social media that alarmed some on campus.

KSU Advisory: March 7 – Kent Campus – Kent State Police have identified the source of the reported social media post, and there is no ongoing threat to the Kent Campus. Updates: www.kent.edu/advisory Posted by Kent State University on Monday, March 7, 2022

An emergency text notification alert about the social media post was sent out to students and faculty.

The post was determined to be unsubstantiated and there is no ongoing threat, but Kent State University officials still took precautionary measures, including increasing the police presence on campus.

KSU Advisory: March 7 – Kent Campus – The reported social media post has not been substantiated, however, we have... Posted by Kent State University on Monday, March 7, 2022

Anyone with information about the post or social media user can call Kent State police at 330-672-3070.

