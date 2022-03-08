Accumulating snow in the forecast this week (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We may be “Springing Forward” this weekend but this week’s weather will be anything but Spring-like.

On Wednesday, we will find ourselves on the far western edge of a weather system moving from the Lower Mississippi Valley toward the Mid-Atlantic.

This feature will bring us some light snow on Wednesday morning.

Most of this moisture will stay south of the Cleveland area, but some light snow cannot be ruled out, even in Cleveland and along the lakeshore.

As the day goes on, and temperatures warm through the 30s, we’ll change over to a wintry mix.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 40s on Wednesday afternoon, and any lingering moisture will fall as rain.

The peak timing for precipitation is from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Again, most of this will fall south of Cleveland.

Our next round of wintry weather will arrive late Friday.

A light wintry mix will develop on Friday evening, and this will transition to all snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

In the wake of this system, lake effect snow will develop on Saturday.

Saturday will also be bitterly cold and windy.

We are anticipating accumulating snow during this time.

Stay tuned!

