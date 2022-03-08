Lorain K-9 helps capture suspect without use of force or injuries (video)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the help of K-9 Titan, Lorain Police said officers were able to take a suspect into custody without the use of force and no injuries.

When a known suspect with a felony warrant took off when officers tried to apprehend him, Sgt. Ball and K-9 Titan were called to the scene, according to police.

Police described their K9s’ unmatched ability to utilize their sense of smell to track criminals as a valuable asset to their officers on the streets.

Lorain Police shared their body camera video capturing how “K-9 Titan quickly found the wanted party hiding in a location that would have been largely undetectable by an officer.”

“The ability of Sergeant Ball to read K-9 Titan’s behavior allowed for this suspect to be taken into custody without any use of force or harm to anyone involved,” police stated.

“And of course, K-9 Titan was compensated with his favorite roast beef sandwich,” Lorain Police assured.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.