Man wanted for stealing ambulance from Cleveland’s MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the man wanted for stealing an ambulance from a Cleveland hospital.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police’s Second District, the suspect stole the Donald Martin ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center on March 4.

Investigators said the ambulance has since been recovered, but the suspect has not yet been identified or located.

Police need your help identifying a male that stole a Donald Martin ambulance from Metro Hospital on 3-4-22. Police were... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call detectives at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.