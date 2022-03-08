Man wanted for stealing ambulance from Cleveland’s MetroHealth Medical Center
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the man wanted for stealing an ambulance from a Cleveland hospital.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police’s Second District, the suspect stole the Donald Martin ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center on March 4.
Investigators said the ambulance has since been recovered, but the suspect has not yet been identified or located.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call detectives at 216-623-5217.
