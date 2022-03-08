SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police first responders claim “miracles really do happen” after a driver survived a 50-foot tree crashing onto her car on March 6.

Police said, “during the height of the high-wind advisory, our officers responded to call for ‘a tree fell on a car,’ never realizing THE WHOLE TREE fell on the car.”

After fire and police personnel safely removed the driver from the car, the first responders said, “This will be something to talk about for years!”

“Sometimes you have to look hard for miracles, and sometimes they come are as obvious as a 50-foot oak,” according to police.

‘Miracles really do happen’: Driver safe after 50-foot tree falls on car in Shaker Heights (Shaker Heights Police)

