Northeast Ohio communities partner with local ministries to help Ukrainian refugees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake church donated hundreds of items for Ukrainian refugees to the Nehemiah Ministries Tuesday.

The city of Westlake Community Service Office helped transport the donations to Nehemiah’s warehouse, so they can be shipped this week.

The truckload will be brought to Savannah, Ga. where it’ll be flown to ministries in Romania and given to refugee families.

“It’s been overwhelming the response we’ve been getting not only from our city, but sister cities all around us,” said Westlake City Official Rick Grane.

Palette after palette was filled with baby items, food, and other much needed necessities for Ukrainians.

While this will help the nearly two million refugees, it’s also been a blessing for those contributing.

“I’m sort of humbled by the response I’ve been getting,” Grane said.

Nehemiah Ministries is hoping to collect any kind of items refugee families might need.

Besides clothes and food, mothers and children who have left everything behind need even more.

“They were just uplifted from where they were living that they could use baby strollers,” James Skuly with Nehemiah Ministries said.

There’s also a need for these people and their furry family members. Hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food have been donated as well.

“It’s something people don’t normally think about, but it’s a big help,” Skuly said.

While Ukrainians fight for their lives, the Northeast Ohio community has shown it will be with them every step of the way.

“The Lord is really blessed in this and it’s just been a blessing to be able help people and we want to continue doing that if anybody has an interest in trying to help,” Skuly said.

