Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly pattern the next few days

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air mass in place today. Mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures around the 40 degree mark. We will drop to around 30 degrees tonight. There is a system well to the south of us by tomorrow morning. The center of the system will be around Atlanta by 7:00 a.m. There is a large moisture field with this guy. The northern extent of it is expected to track into some areas south of Cleveland tomorrow. We have some light snow in the forecast for the Akron-Canton zone. Accumulations will be less than 1 inch. It’ll be a cloudy start to the day elsewhere then some clearing after 1:00 p.m. Thursday is looking dry. A mostly cloudy morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon.

