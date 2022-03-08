2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio drivers fed up with litter want highways cleaned up

By Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Drivers are complaining about the amount of trash they are seeing along I-90.

They say there are mountains of litter from cups and trash bags, to pill bottles and clothes.

19 News went out to see the eyesore drivers were speaking of.

We noticed that it’s not just a problem on the highways, but a problem on the off-ramps and the city streets.

“It’s all in your upbringing you should be more respectful of others,” said driver, Eilene Keene.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, their crews picked up 41,459 bags of trash last year in District 12.

It cost them around $4.5 million just to pick up litter.

ODOT said they are aware that once the snow melts, trash visibility is amplified and that they have crews trying to pick up trash as often as the weather permits.

If you have seen a problem area you can contact the PIO office to let them know at 216-584-2005. You can also do it online by filling out a feedback form here.

The city of Cleveland’s Streets Department said they too are working to clean up the streets.

The department has a Sweeping Program where they sweep both residential streets and main streets three times a year, depending on the weather.

The program starts in April.

Until then you can contact the department about any problem areas, you call them at 216.664.2510.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

