Ohio State stars E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham honored by Big Ten

E.J. Liddell of Ohio State was named first-team All-Big Ten for the 2nd year in a row, while teammate Malaki Branham earned third-team honors.

Branham was also named conference Freshman of the Year.

Voting was done by the league’s coaches and a select media panel.

Liddell, a junior, is averaging 17 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, who went 19-10 (12-8 in conference).

Branham is averaging 13 ppg, including a pair of 30-point games, and has scored in double figures in each of the past 8 games.

Ohio State, the number 6 seed, opens Big Ten tournament play Thursday against the winner of Penn State and Minnesota.

