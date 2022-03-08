2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State stars E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham honored by Big Ten

Niagara's Noah Thomasson drives past Ohio State's Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell during an...
Niagara's Noah Thomasson drives past Ohio State's Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - E.J. Liddell of Ohio State was named first-team All-Big Ten for the 2nd year in a row, while teammate Malaki Branham earned third-team honors.

Branham was also named conference Freshman of the Year.

Voting was done by the league’s coaches and a select media panel.

Liddell, a junior, is averaging 17 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, who went 19-10 (12-8 in conference).

Branham is averaging 13 ppg, including a pair of 30-point games, and has scored in double figures in each of the past 8 games.

Ohio State, the number 6 seed, opens Big Ten tournament play Thursday against the winner of Penn State and Minnesota.

