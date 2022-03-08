Parma community members explain importance of donating to Ukrainian refugees

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of donations such as food, clothes, and medical supplies have been dropped off at Pokrova Catholic Church in Parma.

Nearly 2 million Ukrainians have left their homeland leaving everything behind. Community members, like Heidi Argento, explained why they felt this was an important effort to help.

“Just trying to provide some warmth, some comfort for them who are just leaving and struggling and leaving everything behind,” Argento said.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children, so community members, like Elaine Rahl, dropped off bags of women’s clothes. As a mother and grandmother, she can’t imagine her family being ripped a part by a war.

“Just watching those children leave their fathers behind as the wives and children try to escape the country with all they have is one little suitcase and a stuffed animal all the little children are carrying just breaks my heart to see that,” Rahl said.

Even after the war ends, many Ukrainian families won’t have homes to go back because of bombings, so these items will be continuously needed for a while. These donors encourage everyone to help anyway they can.

“I think the most important thing we can do is just to really pray like they are doing,” Argento said. “They are united in their prayers and that’s the greatest thing we can do, but bring comfort to somebody else through our own blessings.

