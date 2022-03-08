2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma community members explain importance of donating to Ukrainian refugees

Pokrova Catholic Church in Parma has received thousands of donations for refugees
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of donations such as food, clothes, and medical supplies have been dropped off at Pokrova Catholic Church in Parma.

Nearly 2 million Ukrainians have left their homeland leaving everything behind. Community members, like Heidi Argento, explained why they felt this was an important effort to help.

“Just trying to provide some warmth, some comfort for them who are just leaving and struggling and leaving everything behind,” Argento said.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children, so community members, like Elaine Rahl, dropped off bags of women’s clothes. As a mother and grandmother, she can’t imagine her family being ripped a part by a war.

“Just watching those children leave their fathers behind as the wives and children try to escape the country with all they have is one little suitcase and a stuffed animal all the little children are carrying just breaks my heart to see that,” Rahl said.

Even after the war ends, many Ukrainian families won’t have homes to go back because of bombings, so these items will be continuously needed for a while. These donors encourage everyone to help anyway they can.

“I think the most important thing we can do is just to really pray like they are doing,” Argento said. “They are united in their prayers and that’s the greatest thing we can do, but bring comfort to somebody else through our own blessings.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea
The United States Coast Guard confirms that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming...
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 18 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island (video, photos)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County

Latest News

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels rides through May 1 due to ‘significant erosion’ near...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels rides through May 1 due to ‘significant erosion’ near tracks
(Source: WOIO)
St. Anthony of Padua students move into temporary school after an arsonist set theirs on fire
Mary Elizabeth Struewing
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mourns death of mother-in-law
Fire breaks out overnight at women’s shelter in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood
Fire breaks out overnight at women’s shelter in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood