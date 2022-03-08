2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County husband accused of killing his wife on Valentine’s Day, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County husband who was arrested on Valentine’s Day after his wife was found murdered inside their home, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Portage County Sheriff deputies said Donald Small killed Barbara Small at their home on Winterhaven Drive in Suffield Township.

Donald Small
Donald Small((Source: Portage County Sheriff))

Deputies responded to the home after a request was made for an ambulance.

According to Portage County deputies, Barbara had several wounds, which were caused by a knife.

The Portage County Grand Jury indicted Donald on the charges of murder and felonious assault.

A doctor will now determine if Donald is competent to stand trial at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

