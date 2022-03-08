2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ronald Newberry on trial for East Cleveland double murder of father and teen daughter

By Harry Boomer
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ronald Newberry was in court on March 7 as his murder trial entered its second day for the kidnapping and murder of Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter Paris.

Two other men, one of whom named Kodii Gibson, have been convicted of the crime.

Paris was tortured to death in front of her father before he was killed and their bodies were set on fire in a car found on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland back in October of 2018.

The live-in girlfriend of Paul Bradley, Jennifer Heard, took the witness stand on March 7 and talked about how she can’t go back to the house they shared and where Paul was murdered.

“Ms. Heard, did there ever become a time when you went back to the Gould Avenue home to live once more? No. Why not?

When asked why there was never a time she went back to the Gould Avenue home, Heard responded, “I didn’t feel safe. Right after it happened, I lived in a hotel for a week and a half. The way it looked and the blood, it just didn’t, I couldn’t feel safe living there anymore.”

Kodii Gibson was convicted for his role in the murders in December of 2021.

A jury recommended life in prison for him.

Demarcus Sheeley is the third suspect in the unthinkable double murder.

His trial is scheduled to begin later this month.

Newberry on trail in the double murder of a father and his daughter
Newberry on trail in the double murder of a father and his daughter(WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

