Suspect in Thanksgiving Day double murder in Cleveland arrested by US Marshals in Lorain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for murdering two people on Thanksgiving Day 2021 was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning at a home in Lorain.

Cleveland police said Joseph Glenn, 31, shot and killed Daniel Scholz, 35, of Strrongsville, and Kara Odom, 26.

According to police, both victims were found dead of multiple gunshots inside a car in the 4600 block of Hannon Street in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

U.S. Marshals said Glenn was taken into custody without incident Tuesday at a home in the 2600 block of Apple Avenue and will be booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“The Cleveland Police and our task force worked diligently to identify this suspect and then bring him into custody. Thanksgiving last year was a violent day in the city of Cleveland, this is the second arrest of suspects wanted for separate Thanksgiving Day murders,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

