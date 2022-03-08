Willowick police find 2 kids in suspect’s vehicle after 15 minute pursuit

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After chasing a suspect for more than 15 minutes, Willowick police discovered two young children were inside the vehicle during the entire pursuit.

“It’s a new level of recklessness that I haven’t seen in 30 years,” said Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner.

The kids, ages 10 and 7, were not injured.

Around midnight Monday, police say a vehicle failed to stop when officers in Mentor tried pulling the driver over for what was only described as an equipment violation.

Mentor police decided not to pursue the driver, who traveled West.

Mentor police tried stopping this driver for an "equipment violation." When he kept going, they terminated their chase. Willowick police picked him up there -- and he eventually surrendered. Inside the car? His 10 and 7-year-old children. pic.twitter.com/5FZbqVhidg — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 7, 2022

Dashcam video obtained by 19 News shows a Willowick squad car waiting for the driver to enter the city. Once the suspect passes the officer, the pursuit began down I-90 West.

The driver, later identified as Brent Charles Allen of Willoughby, exited on East 152nd Street in Cleveland, the video shows.

About ten minutes after exiting the freeway, the video shows an officer tap the rear bumper of the suspect’s vehicle with his car. At that point, the driver stopped and exited the vehicle.

“Apparently the driver of the vehicle was trying to make arrangements to drop the kids off as he was fleeing from police. I’m not even sure what to say about that,” Turner said.

The video obtained by 19 News does not show any interaction between police and the suspect, or the children inside.

Chief Turner said the kids were handed over to their mother and additional video is likely to be released soon.

According to court records, Allen had outstanding warrants in both Lake and Cuyahoga Counties.

In 2020, he was indicted in Cuyahoga County on multiple charges including criminal gang activity, trafficking, drug possession, and having weapons under disability.

The Lake County warrant stems from a 2019 case involving drug possession; the arrest warrant was issued in March of 2021.

Allen was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of child endangering.

He’s also facing felony charges; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and having weapons under disability, suggesting he had at least one weapon inside the car but police have not confirmed what they found and where.

Allen is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

