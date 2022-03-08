Witness testimony continues in trial for East Cleveland double murder of father and daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The disturbing and graphic details of the murders of Paul Bradley and his daughter Paris are front and center once again.

The Bradleys were shot and then left to burn to death in a car in an East Cleveland vacant lot in 2018.

“The fire was very intense when the fire department arrived,” said Jeff Koehn, a fire investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police believe three men killed them after a robbery gone wrong at Paul’s house.

Prosecutors contend One of those men, Kodii Gibson, has already been convicted and will have to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ronald Newberry was also charged with their murders. His is trial unfolding now.

On Tuesday, a fire investigator who examined the car fire took the stand.

The fire investigator testified that the Bradleys’ bodies were burned so bad that it was hard to tell their race and gender.

“You can see the fire damage from left to right and it’s more severe in the front passenger compartment,” said Koehn.

As for the third man, in this case, he will face a jury later this month.

In the meantime, witness testimony in Ronald Newberry’s trial will continue throughout this week.

